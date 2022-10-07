Police believe the man already behind bars in connection with a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos is responsible for at least two other incidents of gun play, including one that saw multiple shots fired into an RCMP cruiser just days earlier in Penticton.
Steven Mario Gallagher has been in custody since turning himself in at the Penticton RCMP detachment on July 6 in connection with the Osoyoos shooting, which saw a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man sustain non-life-threatening injuries after a dispute on White Sands Beach.
The 30-year-old Gallagher was charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. It’s one of at least three files he currently has before the courts.
Gallagher has not, however, been charged in connection with the two earlier shootings in Penticton, although police suspect he was deeply involved.
Those details are contained in an application for a search warrant filed Aug. 5 by Penticton RCMP Const. Andrew Campbell.
Campbell sought, and received, judicial authorization to seize and search a red Mitsubishi SUV to look for bullet casings, ammunition, firearms, DNA, identity documents and other items that could link Gallagher to the shootings.
A follow-up report attached to the application shows police seized a box of ammunition and a spent shell casing from the SUV.
The SUV was registered to Gallagher’s grandmother and towed from its parking spot on Ellis Street on July 28, according to the application.
The vehicle matched the description of one seen by Mounties who were shot at while conducing an impaired driving investigation around 1 a.m. on June 28 near the intersection of Green Mountain Road and Peach Rock Road on the Penticton Indian Reserve.
Witness video suggested upwards of 22 were fired at the officers, who weren’t hit but were forced to dive for cover. At least four of those shots shots – from both nine-millimetre and 0.223-calibre weapons – hit the cruiser and bullet fragments were found in the plastic shield that separate the front and rear seats.
Police were able to connect Gallagher to the SUV because an off-duty Mountie, who was well-acquainted with Gallagher, spotted Gallagher behind the wheel on June 27.
And just 48-hours before someone in Gallagher’s SUV allegedly shot at the RCMP, he’s alleged to have fired multiple shots at a group of strangers walking home from a bar in downtown Penticton.
According to the court document, the five men left the Barking Parrot Pub just before 2 a.m. on June 26 and began walking south through the downtown core.
The men told police that as they neared the intersection of Wade Avenue and Van Horne Street, they were confronted by a man who began assaulting one of the group members. When the victim’s friends intervened, a second man appeared, pulled a handgun and fired it three times into the air. The shooter then squeezed off another three to five shots in the direction of the five men as they fled.
Based on video surveillance footage from the Barking Parrot Pub and other businesses along the men’s route, police believe Gallagher was the trigger man.
Forensic examination of the shooting scene turned up a bullet lodged in the fence of a Wade Avenue home and a broken curb that tested positive for the presence of lead, consistent with having been struck by a bullet.
Gallagher has a long history with police.
In May 2021, he’s alleged to have set a fire inside the Remedy’s RX shop on Fairview Road in Oliver. Gallagher was subsequently charged with arson. At the same time as the pharmacy was burning, police also found nearby a older-model Ford Ranger that had been torched – just an hour after the driver fired several shots into a cruiser outside the Oliver RCMP detachment.