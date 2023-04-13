EXCLUSIVE: $90K to daughter's firm

Reporter’s note: This is the first in a two-part series that concludes Friday.
Due to their fears of a six-figure wrongful dismissal lawsuit, local politicians have decided to hang onto a top bureaucrat who personally signed at least three contracts worth more than $90,000 to his daughter’s firm over an eight-month period.
The fate of Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, was decided at a closed-door meeting on March 16.
One month earlier, Newell publicly disclosed he was part of a staff committee that recommended awarding a $60,000 contract to Sundog Solutions, which is helmed by his daughter, Amanda Newell.
Newell maintained he did nothing wrong because he didn’t benefit financially from the deal, but acknowledged there could be a perception of bias.
While some board members privately called for Newell to be fired outright due to the family tie, others wanted a legal opinion on whether or not Newell had actually done anything wrong, according to sources with knowledge of the matter who aren’t authorized to speak publicly.
The board subsequently heard from a lawyer it didn’t have a clear-cut case against Newell and that attempting to unload him could result in a costly lawsuit against the RDOS. On that basis, the board voted to leave Newell in his job.
$5K change order
The $60,000 contract to Sundog Solutions, which is reviewing the emergency management program overseen by Newell, is actually worth $62,000, according to documents obtained from the RDOS through a freedom of information request.
The original contract was valued at $57,000 and signed Dec. 14, 2022, by Newell and Mark Pendergraft, chair of the RDOS board.
The value was bumped up to $62,000 after Newell personally signed a $5,000 change order on Feb. 1, 2023, to add a public engagement event in Tulameen, expectations for which were low.
“To put it bluntly (probably too much in written form), the expectation for this is to help validate the study for the Area H director. There is concern that if this does not happen then the board members that initiated this review will not accept that we did a thorough enough job in the review,” wrote Greg Bonerud, RDOS emergency program co-ordinator, in a Jan. 30, 2023, email to Amanda Newell that was contained in the FOI package.
Bonerud noted just 25 people showed up for a 2022 public meeting in Tulameen on flood recovery efforts, and “I would expect less than that to show up for this, which is not a great (return on investment) for the expense.”
2 more contracts
Also contained in the FOI package were two other contracts that were awarded to Sundog Solutions in 2022.
The first, which was signed by Newell on July 30, paid Sundog Solutions’ staff $100 an hour for section chief relief duties in the RDOS emergency operations centre.
Sundog Solutions was subsequently paid a total of $15,225 for 14 consecutive days of work in July and August.
The second contract, which was signed by both Newell and Pendergraft on Aug. 15, 2022, hired Sundog Solutions to conduct an after-action review of the Keremeos Creek wildfire to document lessons learned and come up with recommendations for improved responses.
Sundog Solutions was subsequently paid a total of $14,700 for that work, which was completed entirely within the month of September.
The other bidders
Under its current contract for the review of the emergency management program, Sundog Solutions has until April 30 to file its final report to the board.
Sundog Solutions was specifically invited to apply for the job alongside another local firm, Red Dragon Consulting, after the RDOS internal evaluation committee received just two responses to its initial request for proposals in October.
The initial bids were filed by Calian Ltd. and Knudsen Taylor Ltd. at $35,000 and $156,000, respectively, and well off the $60,000 budget.
At least one of those firms was willing to negotiate, though.
“KTL recognizes the importance of trust and community to effective emergency and disaster planning and maintains the highest ethical standards in our professional practice. With clients at all levels of government, KTL is committed to fair dealing and avoiding actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” said founding partner Jared Knudsen in a statement this week.
“KTL’s proposal to the regional district was based on the requirements of the RFP, including a short timeline to completion and significant in-person stakeholder and community engagement. As a qualified proponent, KTL was surprised to have not been contacted to negotiate on price and detail, as is typical in public procurement. However, we are pleased the RDOS has selected a vendor they feel will best serve the needs of the community.”
And there seem to be no hard feelings on the part of Red Dragon Consulting, either, whose bid was scored slightly lower and priced $3,000 higher than Sundog’s.
“It is important to note that our proposal included an extended project timeline for the delivery of recommendations that lay beyond the scope of the RFP specifications advertised by the RDOS,” said principal Paul Edmonds in a statement.
“The rationale behind this decision was to ensure that we can effectively manage our workload and available capacity, while maintaining our commitment to existing contracts around the province.”
Calian Ltd. did not respond to a request for comment, while Amanda Newell previously declined comment.
Chair claims no knowledge of family link
Meanwhile, Pendergraft defended the board’s move to back its CAO.
“The board’s final decision emphasized that regional district staff are a vital part of ensuring all RDOS projects and initiatives are completed in the best interest of the public. And that the RDOS board treats any questions about potential conflicts of interest seriously and is prepared to act when required,” said Pendergraft in a statement this week.
Pendergraft said it’s “difficult to assess” if the matter has changed people’s perception of the organization but maintained the board and staff “continually work to build and maintain public trust,” and “it is the expectation of the board that staff will continue to do their best work with an emphasis on transparency.”
In an earlier statement released March 15, Pendergraft said the board is “committed to ensuring a more transparent purchasing process in the future.”
In his statement this week, Pendergraft said the current purchasing policy “is not necessarily deficient, but there are some parts that could be made clearer.
“This may include clarifying board expectations relating to how staff handle potential conflicts of interest. The board’s desire for more transparency should also be emphasized in the policy. Once the board starts to review the policy, there may be other areas that need to be updated as well.”
Finally, in a Feb. 22 email to The Herald, Pendergraft said he first learned of the potential conflict of interest involving Sundog Solutions on or around Feb. 10 when a fellow director made him aware. Pendergraft said he then reached out to Newell to confirm the familial connection and ask for a report.
Pendergraft maintained in his statement this week that was the first time he learned Amanda Newell is the daughter of the CAO – despite Amanda Newell’s name appearing on the two contracts Pendergraft signed in 2022.
“The agreements were between the RDOS and Sundog Solutions,” said Pendergraft. “I did not know that Amanda Newell was the principal of Sundog until it was brought to my attention.”
Check back Friday for the conclusion of this two-part series in which one of Canada’s most respected consultants on municipal government offers his two cents on the RDOS affair and best practices for avoiding conflicts of interest – real or perceived.