Robert Boyd and Mani Fallon were elected to the Conservative Party of Canada’s national council on Sunday at the party’s virtual policy convention.
Larry Gray, husband of Central Okanagan member of Parliament Tracy Gray, was one of three others who ran unsuccessfully for the two positions. The final vote tally was not released.
Two-term national councillor and former Parliament Hill staffer Robert Batherson from Nova Scotia was elected national president on the first ballot, defeating two other challengers.