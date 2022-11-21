A pair of upcoming European-style Christmas markets will help Naramata Village slip into the holiday spirit
Naramata Slow is running the markets on Friday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. each night, in the village centre along lower Robinson Road.
The Naramata Christmas Market will boast a fire pit for roasting marshmallows, sipping hot chocolate and enjoying Christmas carols performed by local musicians. Visitors will be able to snack on locally made treats while perusing the wares of Naramata's farmers, artisans and crafters.
"Naramata Slow is thrilled to bring some European-style holiday market magic to our Village," said organizer Dawn Lennie from the Naramata Slow Cittaslow Community Group in a press release.
"After an incredible launch in 2021, we are proud to showcase even more local food artisans, farmers and crafters this year. Market-goers can expect a beautiful evening out, ticking gifts off your holiday list, eating wonderful things, and feeling great about supporting local."