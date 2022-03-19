Okanagan firefighters are watching the struggles of their Ukrainian counterparts to battle war-lit blazes with a mix of profound admiration and deep anxiety.
While praising the bravery of the Ukrainians to extinguish bomb-struck buildings and rescue badly wounded and trapped civilians, local firefighters fear the worst may yet to be come if the war shifts into block-by-block fighting.
And though efforts are underway by groups like Firefighters Without Borders to send emergency supplies to the embattled country, the reality is the Ukrainian firefighters — like the country’s armed forces and the civilians-turned-soldiers — are largely on their own as they try to fend off the Russian invasion.
“It’s hard to even wrap your head around the complexities of what the Ukrainian firefighters are dealing with,” Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said Friday. “It’s the most extreme circumstances a firefighter could ever have to face. They’re doing their job with a war above them, around them, and everywhere, as they try to rescue people from collapsed buildings and fight fires at the same time. It’s incomprehensible.”
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said he and his men have been struck by how prevalent firefighters are in the images coming out of Ukraine.
“They’re right on the frontlines, along with the soldiers,” he said. “You see a wide shot of the city, and there’s 15 plumes of smoke rising up out of high-rise buildings.
“In every media clip, you see firefighters with hoses, on ladders, bringing people to safety in conditions that are incredibly dangerous. It’s mind-boggling, and you find yourself just thinking, ‘How can this be happening?’”
Horrific as current conditions are, things will only get worse if the Russians send troops into central Kyiv.
“Then you’re going to have a situation where firefighters are also being directly attacked. It will be incredibly difficult for them to keep working, dealing with the fires and rescuing people who are trapped,” Brolund said.
Retired Kelowna fire chief Jeff Carlisle, who had a long career as a military firefighter before switching to civilian life, said dealing with a blaze at a rocket-struck building presents far more challenges than an ordinary fire.
“You don’t know anything about the stability of a building after it’s hit by an artillery round or a rocket. Structural collapse is a real possibility,” Carlisle said. “You could have multiple suites, multiple floors affected, and the damage just from the explosion itself is catastrophic even without considering the intense fire.”
At least 12 Ukrainian firefighters have been killed in the line of duty since the invasion began, says the International Association of Fire Chiefs.