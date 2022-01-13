The City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) FireSmart teams will be offering an online presentation to landscapers, garden centres and nurseries as a response to the wildfire risk in the region.
“Continuous urban sprawl and development into the wildland environment increases the potential for wildfire to impact homes and livelihoods,” said City of Penticton FireSmart Coordinator, Brittany Siebert. “We hope to create more FireSmart neighbourhoods in our communities through this presentation by providing those in the ecology industry with the knowledge and tools they need to create FireSmart landscapes.”
The two-hour joint presentation will focus on the basic principles of FireSmart, FireSmart landscaping, and introduce the FireSmart Plant Tagging program. The focus will be on FireSmart plants and landscaping that best suit the South Okanagan’s climate and ecology. A panel of experts will be present to facilitate FireSmart modules.
“Following FireSmart principles can help protect your home and property in the event of a wildfire,” says RDOS Chair, Mark Pendergraft. “As more communities are looking to FireSmart their neighbourhoods, providing this event to industry professionals and employees will support their knowledge about the program, including landscaping best practices.”
The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 9:30 am. The event will be hosted online via ZOOM and registration is required.
Registration for the presentation is currently open for all landscapers, garden centres, and nursery employees within Penticton and the RDOS.
Register online for free or contact the Penticton FireSmart team at FireSmart@penticton.ca.