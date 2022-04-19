Here’s your chance to directly impact programming in the region for women fleeing abuse.
An experienced non-profit chairperson is being sought to lead the board of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
SOWINS is currently governed by a new team of 10 directors, but looking for additional expertise to guide the group.
“The board development committee is working on a succession plan to encourage current board members to pursue leadership positions. However, for this coming year, the SOWINS board requires an experienced non-profit chair to come forward from our community,” the group said in a press release.
SOWINS is hoping the new chair will commit to one or two years in the position, which requires about 25 hours per month.
For more information, visit www.sowins.com or email Sharon Romank at sromank@gmail.com.