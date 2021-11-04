As the Okanagan film industry continues to grow, a Penticton theatre company is hosting pair of casting workshops to help would-be actors hone their audition skills.
Offered by Tempest Theatre, the workshops – Nov. 13 for people under the age of 18 and Nov. 14 for adults – are being led by Judy K. Lee, an award-winning Vancouver casting director.
The youth workshop is already full, but tickets are spots are still available for the adult workshop, which will run from 5-7 p.m.
Students will be provided a script in advance and get a chance to practice their delivery in front of Lee and ask questions.
Following the final workshop, there will be a discussion panel open to anyone curious about opportunities in the Okanagan film industry. Scheduled panel guests include Lee, Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland, writer and director Kate Twa, and Ronan Reinart, a cinematographer, editor and commercial lawyer who works in the field of entertainment law.
The final panelist will be Charles Cornell, general manager of Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen.
Community Futures, which is co-organizing the workshops, helped establish the Okanagan Film Commission back in 1990.
To enrol in the Nov. 14 workshop, visit www.okanaganfilm101.eventbrite.ca. Tickets cost $20. Tempest Theatre is located at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E.
According to a press release from Tempest Theatre, there were four films released in 2021 that listed Penticton as their production site; two in Summerland, three in Oliver, two in Osoyoos, and two in Keremeos.