A psychiatrist has suggested Cameron Urquhart, the man accused in connection with a violent incident earlier this year at the Village of Keremeos office, be found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder, a judge heard Tuesday in Penticton.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson said the assessment, which was conducted at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, determined Urquhart “fits within the NCRMD definition.”
Patterson also noted his client is “still a resident at Colony Farms,” which is the colloquial name for the 190-bed psychiatric hospital that treats patients with severe mental health issues.
With the assessment in hand, Judge Greg Koturbash ordered the two sides to make arrangements for a formal NCRMD hearing in provincial court that will determine Urquhart’s fate. The hearing is to be scheduled June 6.
Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich indicated his office is willing to work with Patterson on an agreed statement of facts that would expedite the hearing by eliminating the need to call witnesses.
“I don’t think there’s much in dispute in terms of the actus reus,” added Froehlich in reference to the Crown’s burden to prove Urquhart was the one who committed the criminal acts.
But as in every other case, the Crown must also prove mens rea – or criminal intent – which is how an NCRMD designation would absolve Urquhart.
Once designated NCRMD, however, Urquhart would be handed off to the B.C. Review Board, which could hold him indefinitely at Colony Farms until it determines he’s no longer a threat to the public.
Urquhart, who didn’t appear in court Tuesday, is facing 14 charges – including three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm – related to the incident Jan. 24 at the Village of Keremeos office.
Town officials have said little about the incident, citing the ongoing police investigation, while the police have only revealed publicly that Urquhart allegedly arrived at the office on the day in question armed with a knife and sledgehammer, then proceeded to damage the building and threaten and assault staff. He was arrested outside afterwards following a struggle with police.
A document filed by the RCMP for a search warrant connected to the case states Urquhart arrived at the village office that morning and “demanded” to see Mayor Manfred Bauer before taking a sledgehammer to the reception area.
The same document also suggests police believe Urquhart was responsible for a separate break-in two days earlier at the village office following the close of business.
During that incident, someone broke a glass door to gain access to the reception area and then destroyed some furniture, but didn’t touch electronics like computers and a point-of-sale machine.
According to his profile on the LinkedIn professional networking website, Urquhart is a “generalist inspector” for Unified Property Solutions. It also describes him as being a “civil servant” of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and “idealist for future technologies.”