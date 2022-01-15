A woman looks out over the shoreline ice at Skaha Lake Park in Penticton, Thursday. It was a pleasant day to watch the waves in the South Okanagan, and it might continue throughout the weekend with predicted highs today in Penticton of 5 C under partly sunny skies, and 4 C in Kelowna with the chance of flurries.
Most Popular
Articles
- Killer cop now says murder an accident
- Summerland also being eyed for hydrogen plant
- Illegal campers irking neighbours
- Banner outside Kelowna hospital 25x too large
- Penticton surgeon, hospital sued by patient
- Edmonton-born harmonica player Harpdog Brown dead at 59
- Happy 102nd birthday
- Highways still a mess, more nasty weather coming
- Video evidence released by RCMP related to homicide investigation
- No injuries from roof collapse at Rona
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Ralph Emery, famed country music broadcaster, dies at 88
- Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue
- University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president
- Children killed in house fire in Sandy Lake First Nation identified
- Tsunami advisories cancelled in all areas of coastal British Columbia
- Pacific FC captain Jamal Dixon back for 2022 season with CPL champion