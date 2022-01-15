Penticton

Photojournalist Mark Brett took this photo Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Skaha Lake Park in Penticton, B.C.

A woman looks out over the shoreline ice at Skaha Lake Park in Penticton, Thursday. It was a pleasant day to watch the waves in the South Okanagan, and it might continue throughout the weekend with predicted highs today in Penticton of 5 C under partly sunny skies, and 4 C in Kelowna with the chance of flurries.