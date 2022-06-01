An off-duty RCMP officer is being credited with saving the life of a toddler last weekend on Okanagan Lake.
Police say the two-year-old was at a Naramata beach on Saturday with her family when she fell off a dock and into the water.
“A Penticton RCMP officer who was off-duty at the time, and who happened to be nearby, overheard the child and guardians yelling for help. One of the guardians jumped into the water, but was also having great difficulty fighting the strong current and low temperature,” explained Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The officer, who’s trained in speciality life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake. The officer was able bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”
The detachment didn’t publicly identify its hero. Police are reminding people to be aware of cold conditions and strong currents in local waterways, and to keep a close eye on small children when they’re playing near water.