The B.C. Interior is taking longer to ride out the wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant because of low vaccination rates, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
New case counts and hospitalizations related to the disease are trending down in the Interior, but at a slower pace than elsewhere in B.C.
“It reflects the fact that in a number of communities in the Interior, and we’re seeing this in the north as well, there are lower rates of vaccination,” Henry said Wednesday.
The two-shot vaccination rate in Kelowna and Penticton is 83%, while it’s 69% in Vernon, and it’s even lower in some largely rural areas of the Interior. The provincial two-shot vaccination average is 86%.
As of Wednesday, there were 156 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the Interior Health region. That was down from 163 on Monday, and it’s substantially below the 195 such hospitalizations recorded on Feb. 1.
New case counts are no longer considered an accurate measure of the infection’s spread because testing is not recommended for most people with mild symptoms.
Nevertheless, since the same advisory is in place across the province, new case counts do provide a relative picture of the circulation of COVID-19 in different areas of B.C.
On Wednesday, about one-third of the new COVID-19 cases were in Interior Health, even though the region accounts for only 15% of B.C.’s population.