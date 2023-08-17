Police are appealing for the public’s help to reconnect a Summerland family with some special gemstones that were stolen in a break-in.
A set of fire opals was taken from the family’s home on the 1500 block of Harding Street on April 26.
“Investigation revealed that the home had been ransacked and numerous items were stolen, however, in particular taken from the residence were rare fire opals ranging in size and colour,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.
“Returning from a holiday to find your home has been vandalized and important possessions stolen can be heartbreaking for many. The family in this particular situation is asking for public assistance in keeping their eyes out for any of the fire opal stones … being possessed or sold in the Okanagan area.”
Fire opals are more colourful than regular opals.
Anyone with information about the missing gemstones is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416 and reference file No. 2023-844.