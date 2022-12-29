The following were the top 10 quotes of 2022 in Penticton and the South Okanagan:
1. “I do not have any ill feelings about any race. I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school. I am, however, sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.”
—Oliver woman Silke Schulze in an open letter published Feb. 18, a week after going viral in a video in which she’s seen directing profanity and racial slurs at a local student. The student and others had been counter-protesting against a nearby rally staged to denounce COVID-19 restrictions. Schulze is still fighting the $2,300 ticket she received for protesting near a school.
2. “I have had the time of my life getting to know you all, welcoming thousands of visitors every summer, watching hundreds of young leaders rock their first jobs and of course dressing up to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and mark important events for our community. I hope the new Family Squeezed Lemonade from Calgary will love me as much as I’ve been loved by the LocoLanding family. From the bottom of my pit – thank you for all the amazing times we have shared. I will miss you all and wish the new peach (or lemon) on the block all the very best.”
—Facebook post published April 3 by The Peach concession stand, after its operator learned the City of Penticton had selected a new vendor for 2022.
3. “I’ve always been impressed with how people respond to help fellow human beings, whether it’s first on scene to an MVA or pulling a drowning man out of a raging creek. It really restores my faith in our communities.”
— Sgt. Colin Pickell of the BC Sheriff Service in a June 19 interview recounting how he and other staff from the Penticton courthouse helped rescue a man from nearby Penticton Creek.
4. “I think once you start providing benefits, then people start looking at locally elected people as professional politicians and I don’t think we should be going down that road at all. I think we’re community members and you don’t necessarily change what you’re doing just because you’re on local council.”
—Summerland’s current mayor, Doug Holmes, on June 27, while still sitting as a councillor, explaining his opposition to providing health benefits to elected officials.
5. “It was weird. I didn’t expect him.”
— Taysen Ziegman, 10, of Fort St. John, after shaking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hand when Trudeau paid a surprise visit July 18 to the KVS Railway in Summerland.
6. “I have a Makita cordless (drill) and I know how to use it, and I would gladly volunteer my time to come and help them. I’m being serious here. We’re being asked to spend $6,000 to screw plaques onto a wall.”
— Former city councillor Katie Robinson reacting on Aug. 17 to the estimated cost of installing 40 aluminum plaques on local heritage buildings.
7. “If (voters) think that the new city council is going to fix everything up overnight, man, have they got a surprise coming to them.”
— John Vassilaki on Oct. 15 after failing in his mayoral re-election bid.
8. “A shift from institutionalized care to community-based care has resulted in more people finding themselves in crisis in our communities. Unfortunately, community support systems have not received what appears to be sufficient funding to grow proportionately with the increased need.”
—Provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash in a Nov. 3 decision in which he found a man not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder for stabbing a Keremeos RCMP officer.
9. “Our shelters have become a place for hospitals to discharge people who are ill and need respite and health care. Our shelters have become a place for police to drop off people with mental illness with an expectation that our support workers should be able to manage dangerous and unpredictable behaviors. Our shelters have been used to hide people out of sight from tourists and businesses. Our shelters have become a place where people languish because there has been no investment in programs, health, skills, wellness planning, and second-stage housing.”
—An open letter published Nov. 5 by six non-profit groups that operate social housing in the Southern Interior.
10. “Paid parking has always been a contentious issue and I’ve never understood why city council and mayor couldn’t say no.”
—Coun. Ryan Graham in a Dec. 7 interview after the rest of council went along with his plan to offer free on-street parking through March.