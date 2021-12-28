Brrrr! Three communities in the South Okanagan shivered through record-setting cold temperatures on Monday, according to Environment Canada.
Penticton recorded an overnight low of – 20.6, beating the old mark of – 19.4 C set in 1968.
Summerland dipped to – 22.4 C, nearly two full degrees below the record of – 20.6 set it 1971.
And in Osoyoos, the low of – 17.9 C easily eclipsed the old mark of – 15.6 C set in 1971.
Records for Penticton and Summerland go back to 1907, but just 1954 in Osoyoos.
As of Tuesday, Environment Canada was forecasting daytime highs to rise to – 6 C by early next week.