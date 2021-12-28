Let it go (again)! Disney announces sequel to animated mega-hit 'Frozen,' return of directors

FILE - This image released by Disney shows Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Idina Menzel, in a scene from the animated feature "Frozen." The Walt Disney Co. has announced plans to make a sequel to the animated mega-hit “Frozen.” In the company’s annual shareholders meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, March 12, 2015, Disney executives officially announced plans for “Frozen 2.”(AP Photo/Disney)

 CL**NY** **NY** CL**NY**

Brrrr! Three communities in the South Okanagan shivered through record-setting cold temperatures on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Penticton recorded an overnight low of – 20.6, beating the old mark of – 19.4 C set in 1968.

Summerland dipped to – 22.4 C, nearly two full degrees below the record of – 20.6 set it 1971.

And in Osoyoos, the low of – 17.9 C easily eclipsed the old mark of – 15.6 C set in 1971.

Records for Penticton and Summerland go back to 1907, but just 1954 in Osoyoos.

As of Tuesday, Environment Canada was forecasting daytime highs to rise to – 6 C by early next week.