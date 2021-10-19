Below-normal rainfall amounts in September have led to the continuation of exceptional drought conditions in the Okanagan.
“Despite ample precipitation in much of the region over the past 30 days, precipitation deficits from earlier in the growing season have resulted in persistent drought conditions,” states the newly released September update from the federally operated Canadian Drought Monitor.
The bulletin mentions Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Vernon and Cranbrook specifically as areas that received 60 to 75% of normal rainfall in September.
In a separate assessment, the B.C. government has characterized local drought conditions as Level 3 – with Level 6 being the worst – meaning “adverse impacts” to agriculture and the environment are possible.