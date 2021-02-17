A group formed last year to oppose Canadian Horizons’ proposed 300-home development on the foot of the Naramata Bench is applauding city council’s abrupt decision Tuesday to kill the project.
Council voted 6-0 against granting first reading to regulatory bylaw amendments that would have been required for the project. As a result, the development won’t even get to the public consultation phase.
“In voting to prevent high density housing from being built on the Naramata Bench, city council has acted in the best interest of all of Penticton, not just the farmers, wineries and residents of the Naramata Bench,” David Kozier, a member of the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, said in a statement Wednesday morning.
“We all stand to benefit from the preservation of our tourism and agriculture economy and the careful environmental stewardship of this land for future generations.”
“We very much appreciate council and city staff’s thoughtful consideration of the important issues at stake and believe that councils’ decision has shown that Penticton believes in smart and sustainable development – not development at all costs.”
“We applaud our councils’ leadership and thank the thousands of individuals who have voiced their support for this important cause.”
Canadian Horizons wanted to build 307 single-family homes on a 50-hectare swath of natural hillside it owns at 1050 Spiller Rd., immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill and at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The company, which is based in Surrey, also planned to punch in a new road through a second property it owns nearby at 880 Naramata Rd.
The development site – about half of which would have been preserved as natural areas – is already earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.
However, the land is zoned for country residential and a mobile home park, meaning Canadian Horizons needed city council to rezone it for increased density. Minor OCP amendments were also required.