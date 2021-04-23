After being closed to the public for more than a year, the Summerland Ornamental Gardens’ main fundraiser in May will be vital to its continued operation.
The annual spring plant sale, featuring stock grown in the greenhouses at the nearby Summerland Research and Development, is going online for 2021.
The full list of plants – including flowers, vegetables and much more – will be available May 1 at www.summerlandgardens.org. Orders can be placed by email to friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com. Pickup times will be arranged afterwards. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash.
The sale is organized by The Friends of the Gardens Society, a non-profit committed to the maintenance and the preservation of the century-old gardens, employing two full-time paid gardeners and organizing many volunteers to achieve its goal.
The six-acre site is open by donation daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.