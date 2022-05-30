B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie will host a conversation with older adults on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus as part of Seniors Week 2022.
The Office of the Seniors Advocate monitors and analyzes seniors’ services and issues in B.C., and makes recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.
The office also provides information and referrals for individuals who are navigating seniors services and tracks their concerns, which helps inform future work. The services which the office monitors are in five key areas: health care, housing, income supports, community supports and transportation.
Mackenzie’s session in Penticton will include a brief presentation to older adults and seniors to highlight some of the key areas of focus of the Office of the Seniors Advocate. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions so Mackenzie can learn about the specific interests and concerns of older adults in Penticton.
“I’m excited to resume traveling around British Columbia again and meet with seniors in person in communities throughout the province,” said Mackenzie.
“The concerns of older people in rural areas are different from those in urban areas so it’s important to spend time learning about local issues. I’m looking forward to hearing from people in Penticton and many other interior B.C. communities during Seniors Week 2022.”
The session with the BC Seniors Advocate is part of the official kick-off day for Seniors Week 2022. The day’s activities get started at 1 p.m. at the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence with the South Okanagan Big Band, followed by a welcome from local dignitaries and Mackenzie’s presentation.
All of the events are free. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate.
Seniors Week, which runs June 5-11, is a joint effort of the City of Penticton, OneSky Community Resources, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, and South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
The groups are partnering once again to offer seven days of activities, celebrations, and workshops to support seniors reconnecting.
Other highlights include:
• Free activities at the Penticton Community Centre
• A workshop with Interior Health on medical assistance in dying.
• Crime prevention tips specifically for seniors with staff from the RCMP.
• A full day of activities at the Seniors’ Centre on June 11 to wrap up the week
• Free transit for those 55-plus for the entire week
The full schedule is available on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s webpage, www.seniorswellnesssociety.com, and will be published in local media advertisements in the days leading up to Seniors Week.
Organizers are asking members of the public to share information about Seniors Week with anyone that may not have access to the internet, media, or traditional communication channels.