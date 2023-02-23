South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services has launched local area outreach for a nationwide online mentoring program called Project Welcome for pre-arrival immigrating professionals to Canada in 2023.
SOICS connects immigrating professionals with local professionals in the South Okanagan to assist with their preparation and integration journey. Mentors can help mentees plan an effective job search and share their own experiences about living in small communities like those in the South Okanagan.
SOICS is looking for volunteer mentors who have two or more years of professional experience in Canada, who are able to commit to one hour per week for six to eight weeks per mentee, with flexible communication possible through an online platform.
SOICS is seeing a lot of interest from established immigrant professionals in our community. They remember how challenging it was to navigate various systems, including employment. By paying it forward, they contribute to the culture of volunteering and support among newcomers.
The program also benefits our communities by finding potential employees for labour-short communities.
For more information, reach out to Elmira Galiyeva or Michiko Nelson via email to admin@soics.ca.