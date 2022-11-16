A national conservation group is bringing its cross-country tour to Penticton and Osoyoos next week.
Nature Canada is collecting letters from around the country and intends to deliver them to the Canadian delegation that is attending the World Biodiversity Summit on Dec 11 in Montreal.
The letters are expected to share people’s love of nature and reasons for protecting it.
To gather as many letters as possible, Nature Canada is sending buses to B.C., Ontario and Atlantic Canada, where organizers will meet with concerned citizens and local environmental groups.
The charge is being led in this part of the country by the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance.
The NatureBus will be at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College on Monday, Nov. 28, from 3-4 p.m., and at the Osoyoos Desert Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information or to send a letter electronically, visit www.naturecanada.ca/naturebus.