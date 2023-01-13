Kelowna RCMP are investigating a second incident where an unidentified male pepper sprayed another male in the food court of a local mall.

In a media release, RCMP say the most recent incident happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Harvey Ave.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said there were witnesses to the incident and multiple officers responded to the scene including the RCMP’s Police Dog Ser­vice, however due to weather and traffic conditions, a track could not be established.

The target of the pepper spray attack apparently knew his assailant but would not co-operate with police.

“He was released to his parent after treatment by the B.C. Ambulance Service and is expected to make a full recovery,” the release says.

“We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour, which put several innocent members of the public at risk,” Della-Paolera said.

Thursday’s incident follows a similar incident at the same location on Boxing Day, although Della-Paolera could not confirm if the two incidents were connected.

“Our investigators will continue to gath­er all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect’s identity is confirmed,” continued Della-Paolera.

The release does not identify the mall but that address corresponds with Orch­ard Park Mall, the largest mall in the B.C. Interior.