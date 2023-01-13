Kelowna RCMP are investigating a second incident where an unidentified male pepper sprayed another male in the food court of a local mall.
In a media release, RCMP say the most recent incident happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Harvey Ave.
Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said there were witnesses to the incident and multiple officers responded to the scene including the RCMP’s Police Dog Service, however due to weather and traffic conditions, a track could not be established.
The target of the pepper spray attack apparently knew his assailant but would not co-operate with police.
“He was released to his parent after treatment by the B.C. Ambulance Service and is expected to make a full recovery,” the release says.
“We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour, which put several innocent members of the public at risk,” Della-Paolera said.
Thursday’s incident follows a similar incident at the same location on Boxing Day, although Della-Paolera could not confirm if the two incidents were connected.
“Our investigators will continue to gather all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect’s identity is confirmed,” continued Della-Paolera.
The release does not identify the mall but that address corresponds with Orchard Park Mall, the largest mall in the B.C. Interior.