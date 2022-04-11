Four months before he allegedly murdered two men in Naramata, Wade Cudmore was caught by police doing 100 km/h along Lakeshore Drive through downtown Penticton while behind the wheel of a stolen car in which officers later found methamphetamine.
It was among three police incidents that resulted in criminal charges to which Cudmore pleaded guilty on Monday in provincial court and that provide insight into his life in the months leading up to Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer being found dead in a wooded area near Naramata on May 10, 2021.
Cudmore, 33, was sentenced Monday to a total of 240 days in jail on four separate charges: two counts of breaching release orders, plus single counts of resisting arrest and flight from police.
However, the exercise was “somewhat academic, given what else he’s facing right now,” noted defence counsel James Pennington, whose client was denied bail while awaiting trial for the first-degree murders of the Fryer brothers. (Pennington is not representing Cudmore in that case.)
The spree of offences to which Cudmore pleaded guilty began July 24, 2020, when a police officer spotted him behind the wheel of his mother’s truck on Riverside Drive. At the time, Cudmore was banned from occupying the driver’s seat of any vehicle due to an unrelated incident.
Then, just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, a person called 911 to report a man was passed out in car that had been idling in a Penticton alleyway for an hour.
A police officer who attended was able to rouse Cudmore, but not before the vehicle, which had been left in gear, started rolling away. Cudmore later failed a field sobriety test for drugs and the car was determined to be stolen.
Finally, just before midnight on Jan. 24, 2021, a police officer spotted a car speeding east along Lakeshore Drive at approximately 100 km/h in what is a 30 km/h zone and began a pursuit.
Cudmore lost control of the car in snow near Ellis Creek, then fled through the creek to the Japanese Gardens. Officers were able to follow his footprints in the snow and eventually found him hiding behind a rock. Inside the car, officers discovered a pill bottle containing methamphetamine.
“Sorry for being a shithead, I guess,” said Cudmore when given a chance to address the court Monday.
Cudmore has been behind bars since his arrest June 10, 2021, in Kelowna on warrants – just a day after his mother, Kathy Richardson, was found murdered in her Naramata home by police investigating the Fryers’ deaths.
Ten days later, the RCMP charged Cudmore and co-accused Anthony Graham with the Fryers’ first-degree murders.
Graham was still at large as of Monday, according to B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” said Shoihet in an email.
Mounties previously described all three murders as being linked “to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata but other areas of B.C., including Northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland.”