As city staff scrambles to complete the design of the final section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route, they’re also being sent back to the start to consider a do-over.
Council on Tuesday night unanimously passed a motion directing staff to “report back with options to modify the design of the lake-to-lake bike route on Martin Street to respond to feedback received since opening and to better reflect the character of the downtown while maintaining the integrity of all ages and abilities infrastructure.”
The motion was put forward jointly by Couns. Amelia Boultbee, Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt.
Watt is the only one among the three who was on the past council that initiated the project.
“It’s naïve to think we haven’t had feedback from our community, and that feedback has been along the lines of the intrusive nature, potentially, of the bike lane. I don’t believe it fits the feel and the vibe of our downtown… so all we’re hoping is staff can come up with some solutions to lessen the intrusive nature and create more of a cohesive downtown feel,” explained Watt on Tuesday.
Later, during question period, he clarified it’s the signage he’s most concerned about because it’s a distraction to drivers.
Coun. Helena Konanz was the only member of the group to express reservations, because, while she doesn’t want to spend more money on the bike route, she also doesn’t want to leave the Martin Street section as it is.
“I think (the bike route) should actually be moved to another street, and I hope that is what staff comes back with,” said Konanz.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who was also a member of the previous council, acknowledged “there’s probably a better design out there,” but “if we’re worried about the cost, then moving it to another street is by far and away the most expensive option out there.”
The downtown section, which runs along Martin Street between Lakeshore Drive and Eckhardt Avenue, was built in 2021 as the first stretch of the bike route. It resulted in a loss of on-street parking, among other things, and a forest of new signs, lights and road markings to direct traffic.
The final section of the route, which is slated for construction next year, will run approximately two kilometres down South Main Street from Kinney Avenue to Skaha Lake Park.
The total estimated cost to complete the 6.7-kilometre route is estimated by the city at $8 million, with grants from senior governments already covering about $3.5 million of that and more such applications pending.