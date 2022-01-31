One man has died and one is in custody following a shooting in Terrace this weekend.
On January 30, at approximately 12:30 pm, Terrace RCMP received a report of a shooting in progress. Attending officers located Dillion Loehndorf suffering from a gun shot wound and immediately began providing first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived and took over. He later died at the scene.
“Terrace RCMP were able to respond to the initial report very quickly. After speaking to witnesses they were able to identify and locate a suspect who, after several attempts to communicate with him, surrendered without incident,” explains Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit. “It is our belief that the two men knew each other and there is no further threat to the community.”
“E” Division Major Crime, with the support of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and Terrace RCMP continue to investigate.
Samuel Ratchford has now been charged with second degree murder. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 8.