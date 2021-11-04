MP Richard Cannings and other federal New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to stop clawing back benefits from seniors who also received pandemic-related financial supports, such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.
Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, said in a press release this week he’s heard from constituents whose Guaranteed Income Supplement benefits have been cut to offset income from relief programs.
“Justin Trudeau promised not to leave anyone behind in this pandemic, but unfortunately, seniors in my riding and across the country have discovered that this isn’t true,” said Cannings.
“People are afraid of what is going to happen to them without GIS support and the federal government has a responsibility to ensure seniors counting on help will get it. That's why New Democrats are calling on the government to get back to work and fix this mess that they made.”