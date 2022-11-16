There were nearly 500 new voter registrations in Penticton’s recent municipal election.
While delivering her final report on the election to city council Tuesday, chief election officer Angie Collison said 460 voters whose names didn’t appear on the provincial voting list were registered and received ballots.
Collison said new registrations are typically done for people who recently moved to B.C. or turned 18. However, she was unable to provide more detailed information about the newcomers.
The cost of the exercise, which included three advanced voting opportunities and travelling ballot boxes for seniors’ homes, was budgeted at $175,000.
A total of 10,115 votes were cast in the Oct. 15 election, representing just 33.4% of all eligible voters, which Coun. James Miller described as disappointing.
“But that was certainly not due to the efforts of staff. I feel that with the number of advanced polls and mail-in ballots and the efficiency that there was absolutely no excuse for people to not get out and vote, but thank you to all those that did (exercise) their democratic right and vote in the election,” said Miller.