Five youth-led projects in the Okanagan have received financial support from the Central Okanagan Foundation and United Way’s GenNext program.
A record number of applications were received for the youth initiative grants.
Winners were:
— Amazing Race, CRIS Adaptive Adventures
— Composting Project, Okanagan Mission Secondary
— Increasing Inclusion and Awareness through Arts, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
— Penticton Overdose Response Project, UBC Okanagan Campus Health in collaboration with Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy
— Westside Learning Centre Farm Initiative
The grants are available to young people up to age 25 who are partnering with an organization on a community project.