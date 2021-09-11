VERNON — A proposed tax on house-flipping would not apply to most homeowners, the Liberal candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap said at an all-candidates’ forum on Wednesday.
The proposed tax has led some critics to claim the Liberals plan a home equity tax if they are returned to power in the Sept. 20 federal election.
Responding to criticisms from Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold that the tax will apply to homeowners if they sell within one year of buying a home, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels said there would be exemptions.
“It’s not a tax for the everyday homeowner,” she said.
“People invest in their homes as their life savings,” said Arnold in the online forum hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. “They will tax you if you sell within one year. A lot of people have to move due to uncontrollable circumstances — RCMP, DND, people with life-changing issues.”
Housing was a major topic at the forum.
Arnold said that he had heard of business owners purchasing homes so their workers had a place to live. He said the Conservative plan will create one million new homes across Canada, but it’s not something that the federal government can address alone. The federal government needs to work with local governments to make land available and to bring down inflation.
NDP candidate Ron Johnston said the NDP will build 500,000 units of affordable housing and implement a 20% foreign buyers tax.
Desautels said the Liberals would institute a rent-to-own program, add 1.4 million homes and bring in a home-buyers’ bill of rights.
Green Andrea Gunner and People’s Party Kyle Delfing also attended the forum.
Delfing said the Conservative plan is, “like the Liberal plan that they want to spend more of your tax dollars to buy you a home you can’t afford.”
Gunner said there is a need to change the existing system, not tweak it.
Asked whether there’s a labour shortage as Canada comes out of the COVID slowdown, Arnold said employers were having trouble filling shifts before the pandemic.
The Conservatives will scale back Canada Response Benefit, which has “made it easy for people to stay home” and create incentives for businesses to hire, Arnold said.
Delfing criticized the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which the Liberals introduced early in the pandemic, but was told by Desautels the CERB has been replaced by the CRB, “which is very much like EI where you have to prove that you are looking for work.”
Gunner said an aging population and immigration issues have made it more difficult to hire workers. “We have programs with farm workers, but it’s not enough. Hi-tech business need help to bring in skilled workers,” she said.
Johnston attacked the Liberals for “cutting support for people trying to get back to work while allowing CEOs to pay themselves big bonuses with the wage subsidies that were supposed to help ordinary workers.”
He said the NDP has a plan to create more than one million new jobs, in addition to boosting working conditions for long-term care workers.
Asked about the economy and the environment, Johnston said Canada is the only G-7 country to increase emissions since Paris Climate Accord was agreed to. “We would also eliminate fossil fuel subsidies,” he said.
Arnold said the Conservatives would work with international partners so Canada could compete equally with other countries
“We would implement carbon border tariffs so we aren’t importing goods from other countries with lower environmental standards or human rights standards.”
He criticized the current government for allowing the softwood lumber
agreement with the United States to expire.
Instead of tariffs, the PPC would ban some imported products, but also quit the Paris Accord, said Delfing.
Desautels noted the Liberals’ environment plan has received high marks from some independent observers.
The NDP plan would hurt workers. “The Conservative plan would take us backwards. The Green plan hasn’t been costed yet,” she said.
The Liberals would make Canada a hub for building batteries for cars and solar panels, she said.
On other issues, Johnston said the government has yet to implement the vast majority of recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Committee.
He criticized the current government for taking children and residential school survivors to court to overturn a Human Rights Tribunal decision that had already ruled in their favour.
Arnold criticized the Liberals for cherry picking which recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation report they wanted to follow and for not providing clean drinking waster to all Indigenous communities.
Arnold also said the government must rein in spending and inflation.
Delfing said his party would look at abolishing the Indian Act.
He also said that the PPC doesn’t have a specific child care policy because they are focusing on a “robust economic policy from finances, to taxes, home ownership.”
Desautels said the Liberals have reduced small business taxes from 11% to 9 %.
They would also help small businesses access larger markets.
The NDP proposes a hiring bonus, capping credit card fees to 1%, lowering telecom fees, and extending high speed internet, Johnston said.