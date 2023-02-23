Curbside yard waste collection resumes next week in Penticton.
Starting on Monday, Feb. 27, yard waste bins will be picked up every two weeks on regular garbage collection days.
Residents may place organics such as plants, grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches into their yard waste carts. Kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted. Please remember to keep plastic bags, pet waste, tissues and garden materials including hoses and plastic pots out of the cart.
Also, to ensure collection, place your cart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your collection day. When filling your city-issued yard waste cart, place materials inside loosely and ensure the lid remains closed.
Unlimited yard waste collection dates are planned for the weeks of March 27-31 and April 24-28.