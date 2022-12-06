After some last-minute haggling and a tight vote Tuesday afternoon, Penticton city council approved a 2% hike in power rates for 2023.
The move, which ran contrary to a staff recommendation for a 5% bump, passed by a 4-3 margin with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Couns. Isaac Gilbert and Campbell Watt opposed.
Coun. Helena Konanz initially sought to freeze the power rate for the next year, but amended her motion to a 2% lift following a suggestion from Coun. James Miller.
“There are a lot of people out there who are having a really tough time right now,” said Konanz.
“This is a way we can help our residents and businesses stay open in this next year.”
While staff warned the city’s electrical utility, which last raised rates in 2017, is now drawing on its reserves for operational funding, Konanz suggested the previous council’s decision last year to borrow $4.8 million from the power reserves to fund construction of the lake-to-lake bike route indicates there were no such concerns about the utility’s long-term health back then.
Bloomfield, who argued in favour of the 5% hike, said the electrical utility is in fact “just breaking even,” contrary to popular belief.
Council did, however, approve staff recommendations to increase the sewer rate by 4%, the water rate by 0.6% and the stormwater rate by 20%. It also approved a separate recommendation for a fresh, staff-led utility rate review to be completed next year.
Updated figures weren’t available Tuesday afternoon, but with the 5% hike in power rates the average residential customer was expected to pay an extra $8.72 per month and the average business customer an extra $50.45, according to estimates prepared by city staff.