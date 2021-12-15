Penticton city council’s decision to compensate a woman who lost her home in a tax sale proves “it’s never too late to do the right thing,” says B.C.’s ombudsperson, whose report on the case drew national attention.
Council on Tuesday voted to reimburse $140,000 to the woman, known by the pseudonym of Ms. Wilson, representing about the half the equity she lost when her home was auctioned off in the 2017 tax sale due to a $10,000 debt.
The ombudsperson’s report, released Dec. 8, found the city’s correspondence with Ms. Wilson contained errors, leading to an “unfair” process that saw her home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. trade for $150,000 – well below its assessed value of $420,000.
The report also noted that of the 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case to try to find out what why she hadn’t paid her taxes or to reach out for help on her behalf to agencies like Interior Health of the Public Guardian and Trustee.
As a result, the ombudsperson recommended the city make Ms. Wilson whole.
That suggestion was initially rejected by the city, which argued its mistakes were immaterial to the outcome of Ms. Wilson’s case. But in the face of public pressure, council changed course at a special meeting Tuesday by agreeing to reimburse Ms. Wilson and offering an apology for what she endured.
“I am very pleased that city council has accepted our recommendation that Ms. Wilson receive compensation. This outcome clearly demonstrates that it’s never too late to do the right thing,” said B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke in a statement following council’s decision.
“I am pleased that the city government took another look at our recommendation. I also wish to thank city staff who provided my office with the information we needed to conduct our investigation.”
Besides the single recommendation to the City of Penticton, Chalke also came up with five recommendations for the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs to improve processes surrounding tax sales to avoid a repeat of Ms. Wilson’s case. All five recommendations were accepted “in concept” by the province.
The ombudsperson is an independent officer of the B.C. legislature and investigates complaints related to unfair or unreasonable treatment by the provincial government and local governments.