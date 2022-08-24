A jaw-dropping 6,700-square-foot home on the Naramata Bench designed by an acclaimed local architect has been listed for just shy of $10 million.
Dubbed the Tamaran Residence, the home at 1238 Gawne Rd. offers sweeping views of Okanagan Lake and a 10-acre vineyard.
Built in 2011 by Wildstone Construction based on plans drawn up by Robert Mackenzie, whose award-winning work can be found throughout the region, the home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with geothermal heating and cooling systems, solar panels, a detached bunkhouse, wine cellar and tasting room, infinite pool and more.
“The property, represented by Christa Frosch, Michael Frosch, and Paul Hague of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, presents the opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the South Okanagan, and points to a growing trend in the area: vineyards are coming to market,” states a press release.
The home is currently owned by Steve Creamer, a retired business executive from Colorado, and his wife, Tammy Clark, who runs a marketing firm.
While it’s listed at $9.98 million, the Tamaran Residence was valued at $2.45 million as of July 1, 2021, by BC Assessment because the property is classified as farmland.
But even at a list price of close to $10 million, the Tamaran Residence is just the second-most expensive property currently on the market in the South Okanagan. The priciest is a 6,400-square foot home at 587 and 581 Vancouver Ave. in Penticton that’s being offered at $15.5 million.