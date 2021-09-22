Visitors are going to pay a bit more for hotel stays in Penticton starting next summer.
Council unanimously approved raising the hotel tax from 2% to 3% at its meeting Tuesday.
The higher rate is expected to go into effect in July 2022 and run for at least five years.
Funds will flow through the City of Penticton and then to Travel Penticton, which collected $580,000 in 2020 at the lower rate of 2%.
Travel Penticton, which uses the money for tourism marketing, had asked to be made the designated recipient for tax revenue – thereby cutting out the city in the middle – but council felt it best to retain some control of the cash.
Council is expected to make the increase official at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.