A window restoration project at the Oliver & District Museum project has been recognized by Heritage BC with an award for Outstanding Work in Conservation.
Organized by the Oliver & District Heritage Society, the project was one of only two in the entire province selected to receive the honour.
The project, which started in 2019 and finished last year, worked to restore the original wood windows on the Oliver & District Museum to help preserve the exterior and control temperatures inside. The museum was originally built in 1924 as a B.C. Provincial Police Detachment and is a designated heritage structure.
The careful work undertaken by local contractor Gerry Plante, who closely followed the guidelines for such heritage conservation work by using as much original material as possible and the least invasive methods for restoration.
The restoration cost $44,875 over two years and was funded by a $20,000 grant from Heritage BC’s Heritage Legacy Fund and matching funds from a donation to the society from the late Carolyn Cope.