If organizing a world-class nature festival sounds like your cup of tea, one such local event may have a job for you.
The society behind the Meadowlark Nature Festival is looking for a new program co-ordinator after incumbent Paul Lockington announced he’s stepping down to take a spot on the board instead.
It’s a part-time, contract gig that runs from September through June, with festivals each May.
“Spring of 2024 will mark the 25th year that the festival has been produced, and we are eager to have some new ideas and youthful enthusiasm to lead us in marking this anniversary version,” explained the group in a press release.
“Anyone interested in taking on this important and rewarding task can get details at www.meadowlarkfestival.ca or call the office line at 250-492-5275.