Queen’s Park Elementary will become the first school in Penticton to offer child care both before and after class to some kindergarten students.
It’s called Seamless Day Kindergarten and will see an early childhood educator watch the kids from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and again from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Between those sessions, students will attend their regular kindergarten class. The two early childhood educators being hired for the program will also stick around to help the class.
The pilot program, which has space for just 12 kids in each block, will begin in September and parents have until Jan. 23 to apply.
If demand exceeds capacity, applicants will be selected by random draw, according to Allen Beckingham, director of instruction for School District 67.
The cost will be $8 for each morning of care and $12 for each afternoon of care, however, the program is eligible for subsidization through the B.C. government.
“Activities for the before- and after-school care program will be planned by our two certified early childhood educators. They will include play-based and developmentally appropriate activities that support growth in the whole child,” explained Beckingham in an email.
“Each day they will spend time playing outside, engaging in collaborative games, participating in fine art activities, exploring different materials to support learning, developing their social and emotional well-being and building a sense of identity and community with one another.”
Beckingham said Queen’s Park was selected to host the program “based on the both the needs of the community as well as the readiness of the team at the school.”
“As with all of our early childhood initiatives,” he continued, “this type of initiative takes collaboration from many members of the school district and community, and ultimately stems from the partnership and vision of the Ministry of Education and Child Care and their team, which is working hard to support all of these endeavours.”
Seamless Day Kindergarten rolled out at four B.C. schools in 2019 – including Osoyoos Elementary School – and as of this fall will be in 45 schools right across the province.
Beckingham has one other pilot project for early learners already on the go.
In September 2021, Columbia Elementary welcomed its first class of pre-kindergarten students, making it the first school in B.C. to host the half-day Just B4 program. Five other schools around B.C. joined the program this past fall.
Both that initiative and Seamless Day Kindergarten flow from the Early Learning Framework established in 2019 by the B.C. government.
Under that plan, oversight for child care in the province switched in 2022 to the newly renamed Ministry of Education and Child Care from the Ministry of Children and Family Development.