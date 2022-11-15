In a bid to answer long-standing questions about the Okanagan Correctional Centre’s impact on Penticton’s crime rate, local politicians voted Monday to ask the B.C. government for prisoner release data.
The effort was led by Coun. Helena Konanz, whose motion to request detailed statistics about the number of inmates from the Okanagan Correctional Centre who were released to the streets of Penticton over the past year, passed by a 6-1 vote.
Konanz, whose previous eight years on council covered the period when the jail just north of Oliver was still in the planning phase, said government officials promised then that offenders who completed their sentence would be returned to their home communities, many via Greyhound bus from Penticton.
Now, four years after Greyhound ended operations and six years after the jail opened, she wants to ensure those same officials are still living up to their word.
“This is a fact-finding mission,” said Konanz. “I just want to make sure they’re following through with their duty.”
The newly elected councillor also noted labour shortages are affecting many sectors, including corrections, “so I find it hard to believe that somebody who’s committing a crime in Prince George is being driven back there. Maybe they are given a $1,000 taxi ride. I just want to find out if that’s actually happening.”
The lone vote against Konanz’ motion was cast by Coun. Isaac Gilbert, who suggested local officials should be focused on helping offenders reintegrate back into society.
Seeking the release data “perpetuates that fear and stigma that people are coming into our community as criminals and are causing crime here, yet if we as a society are saying that jail is the punishment, I don’t think we need to keep punishing people who are coming out of jail and trying to rehabilitate their lives when they come back to their community,” said Gilbert.
Elected officials also unanimously approved a separate motion put forward by Coun. Ryan Graham to invite the OCC warden and top staff to city hall for a meeting.
“I think we should go straight to the root of it,” said Graham. “They’re 35 minutes down the street.”
BC Corrections’ is obliged under law to return an offender, upon completion of his sentence, to the community in which he was sentenced. Fulfilling that duty isn’t cheap.
As reported previously by The Herald, monthly invoices submitted to OCC by Penticton-based Klassic Kabs Inc. for the 2021 fiscal year reached as high as $10,749.
The costliest fares over that one-year span included a $1,600 trip to Kimberley, which is about 500 kilometres from OCC, and multiple $1,300 runs to Cranbrook, which is about 475 km away.
Taxis were also used multiple times to deliver inmates to cities around the Okanagan, including Kelowna at a cost of $269 per trip, Penticton at $103 and Vernon at $383.
BC Corrections said at the time that most inmates, upon completion of their sentences, are picked up by family and friends, while many others driven home by jail staff. Taxis are used when the drive time is too long or no staff is available.