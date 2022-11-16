Light it up!
Discovery House has just flipped the switch on its annual Shed the Light on Addiction fundraiser.
The men’s addiction recovery program is looking for people to sponsor Christmas lights on its main residence at 633 Winnipeg St.
A $10 donation will turn on a single bulb, while a $250 donation will turn on an entire string of lights.
All proceeds will go towards subsidizing the cost of four beds at Discovery House for the next year.
The lights will be switched on at a special ceremony Dec. 17.
For more information, visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com or call 250-490-3076.