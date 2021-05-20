Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos.
There were two cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Orchard Haven: one resident and one staff. Neither case was fatal.
“I want to thank the staff for their dedication during this outbreak. Even a small outbreak creates challenges for the staff and they have done a fantastic job at Orchard Haven,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown in a press release.
An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.
Orchard Haven is a publicly funded 35-bed residence operated by a non-profit group.