Penticton Search and Rescue had a busy day on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
PENSAR's first task occurred just after 2 p.m. assisting B.C. Emergency Health Services in the Kaleden area with a injured male. No additional details were available on this call.
PENSAR’s next task took place before 6 p.m. with a request to locate and evacuate an injured female cyclist on the KVR Trail.
Using a SAR locate/dispatch program, the team was able to pinpoint the subject on the KVR trail near the rock ovens. Eleven personnel were dispatched using three rescue trucks and two side-by-sides to evacuate the subject to Chute Lake Road where she was transferred to ambulance crews. The subjects injuries were non-life threatening.