Following an outpouring of public anger, Summerland council has put a cork in a plan that would have cost 240 property owners thousands of dollars to kill or maintain their special water privileges.
The properties all have a second, unmetered domestic water service, which the District of Summerland has been trying to regulate for years in a bid to conserve water and level the playing field for all users.
A new plan unanimously approved Tuesday by council will let those property owners choose between having a new meter installed and paying for consumption in the future, or having the second service disconnected alongside a waiver of 2023’s flat fee for water.
In either case, the district will swallow the costs by drawing funds from its water utility’s reserve account.
Coun. Adrienne Betts described it as a win-win for the district and residents, because it will actually save the water utility money and free up cash for property owners who disconnect to spend on reconfiguring irrigation systems they had tied into the second service.
“I think that’s reasonable,” said Betts.
It represents a marked departure from the initial plan approved by council in February, which would have saddled property owners with a $3,500 charge to either install a meter or disconnect the second service.
That was followed a month later by a plea to council from Summerland woman Christie Johnson on behalf of a group called Concerned Citizens for Water Usage.
Their concerns stemmed mainly from the historically uneven distribution of water meters in Summerland, installation of which started in 2009 with funding from senior levels of government that ran out before the job could be completed.
In the year since, the district has been picking away at those properties left to be converted but those efforts stalled during the pandemic.
“We don’t oppose paying for metered water. We strongly oppose paying for the infrastructure,” said Johnson at the March 13 council meeting,
Following that presentation, council suspended its initial plan and scheduled a public consultation in June, after which staff went back to the drawing board on the revised plan.
New choice letters are going out this week with annual water bills, and property owners will have until Aug. 31 to register a decision.
District staff expects a doubling of the flat rate for second services will push some of its customers to disconnect. The lowest rate, which applies to properties with a half-acre of arable land or less, is rising from $65 to $136. The highest rate, which applies to properties with between 1.51 and 1.99 acres of arable land, is rising from $373 to $783.