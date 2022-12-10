Dean Goodine, author of “They Don’t Pay Me To Say No: My Life in Film and Television Props” is making a two-hour presentation about his career as a film and television prop master.
Goodine, whose film credits include Unforgiven, Legends of the Fall and Stargate Atlantis will speak at Kelowna’s Society For Learning in Retirement at 1434 Graham Street on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in attending this free event should register with the society in advance at: 250-448-1203 or visit: slrkelowna.ca