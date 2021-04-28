Today is an international observance as a day of mourning for workers killed, injured or made ill by their job. The Day of Mourning began in Canada. In 1984, unions in Sudbury adopted the day as one to publicly acknowledge workplace injuries, illnesses, and deaths. The Canadian Labour Congress held its first day of remembrance in 1986.
April 28 was chosen to reflect the anniversary of the day Ontario passed the Workers’ Compensation Act in 1914.
On April 28, 1991, following passage of an Act in Parliament, Canada recognized its first National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace: a day where flags fly at half-mast and ceremonies across the country recognize the lives needlessly lost, and the tremendous suffering of those left in the wake of workplace tragedy.
More than 100 countries now participate.
Due to COVID, the South Okanagan Labour Congress is not hosting an event this year. It’s suggested to light your own candle in honour and reflection of the thousands of lives forever changed, and to renew your commitment to workplace health and safety — and ending such needless suffering.