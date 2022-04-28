Penticton has gotten a bit greyer over the past five years and seniors are closing in on a one-third share of the city’s population, according to a fresh release of Census 2021 data.
Statistics Canada now pegs the average age of Penticton residents at 48.9 years old, up slightly from 48.7 in Census 2016. The average age in B.C. overall is 43.6, while in Canada it’s 41.9.
Since the last census in 2016, the city’s total population increased by about 9% from 33,761 to 36,885. Growth seems to have been fairly evenly spread across age classes.
The number of city residents between the ages of 0 and 14 rose from 4,010 to 4,395, but still accounted for 11.9% of the overall population in each census period.
The number of city residents between the ages of 15 and 64 climbed from 19,945 in 2016, when that group accounted for 59.1% of the population, to 21,315 in 2021, representing 57.8% of the population.
And in the 65-plus bracket, the number of residents has grown from 9,805 in 2016, when the group made up 29% of the population, to 11,175 in 2021, representing 30.3% of the population.
Meanwhile, the total number of private dwellings in the city was estimated at 17,360 in 2021, up from 15,740 in 2016.
Elsewhere in the region:
Summerland saw its average age decrease from 49.8 in 2016 to 49.2 in 2021, but the proportion of seniors in the population increased from 30.3% to 31.9%
Oliver residents’ average age rose from 51.4 to 51.8, and seniors’ share of the population grew from 36.3% to 37.4%.
And in Osoyoos, the average age ticked up from 55.4 to 56.8, and at the same time lifted the proportion of seniors in the population from 42.9% to 46.3%.