Now that the Penticton Public Library is feeling more like it-shelf, the facility is hosting one of its periodic Dirty Book Sales this coming Saturday, Nov. 6.
Up for grabs will be books that have been taken out of circulation to make room for new arrivals. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of new materials.
The sale will be staged in the library auditorium. Masks and social distancing will be required, and the amount of shoppers will be limited to due to public health orders.
The sale runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.