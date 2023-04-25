The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to recognize Branson Crawford — an immensely gifted, passionately driven and team-oriented Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School — as Rotary Student of the Month for April.
In selecting him, the club celebrated his pivotal role with the acclaimed Penticton Robotics Club, while also excelling in scholastics and volleyball
Born and raised in Penticton in a loving and supportive family, Crawford says he’s been well-coached at home in “the importance of hard work and perseverance to achieving one’s goals while always treating others with kindness and respect and staying humble and grounded when successful.”
Crawford has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Maggie – its vibrant, collegial atmosphere and, above all, the stimulating interactions with his superb teachers.
“Their enthusiasm for each subject is infectious and they all go the extra mile to ensure that each student understands the material being taught, including freely offering remedial help after class, if needed,” he said.
Robotics has become a cornerstone of Crawford’s life. This love affair was kindled last year in Grade 11 when his computer science teacher, Josh Walker, the coach of the Penticton Robotics Club, invited him to join this year’s team. He accepted and tirelessly laboured over the summer learning the Java programming language as a prerequisite to serving as the club’s lead coder.
Beginning last September, Crawford and his Maggie/Pen-Hi teammates spent many hours honing their skills for the 2023 Pacific Regional FIRST robotics competition held in Victoria early last month.
In the last eight weeks, they toiled until 11 p.m. each school night and on weekends to “build a robot that collects game pieces and places them at increasingly difficult posts, followed by trying to balance the robot on a teeter totter to earn points,” explains Crawford.
While his robotics journey required an immense effort and time commitment, totalling some 500 hours, Crawford would not have changed a thing. To him, the experience vividly illustrates how a strong, focused work ethic ultimately pays off as their three-team alliance placed sixth overall.
This was an amazing showing for their small team of 14 members (some large teams had 60-80 members) competing in only their second year. Given the odds, with teams from as far away as Australia, Taiwan, and Hawaii, to be picked for one of the eight alliances was in itself an honour.
“Filling the role as the lead coder for the robotics team surely ranks as my greatest achievement at Maggie,” Crawford said, adding, “Finally seeing a fully functional robot after long hours of hard work was mind boggling.”
Moreover, he derived immense satisfaction from coaching junior coders to solve problems on their own, allowing him to hone his own skills while helping others.
Coach Walker said, “Branson could be a leader if he chose, but he is content following. Self-motivated, he spent many hours learning, writing and debugging code all alone. When I asked him for a coding solution, Branson would either deliver or explain why coding could not solve the problem or find another solution. Clearly, he played a vital role in our club’s success this year.”
Maggie computer science teacher Brett Lantz said, “Branson’s maturity, technical aptitude, and academic record are very impressive. As the lead coder for the robotics team, his outstanding technical skills, creativity, and exceptional ability to communicate his ideas greatly contributed to our team’s success. Branson’s dedication to excellence, coupled with his devotion to service and teamwork, makes him an exemplary role model for all aspiring students."
Crawford’s relentless pursuit of excellence extends to the volleyball court. He has played on the Mustangs boys’ volleyball team all four years at Maggie, the last two on the senior team.
Aside from the fun and lasting friendships, his coach and teammates have taught him “cherished life-long lessons into the importance of self-sacrifice, teamwork and grit to attain a common goal.”
Maggie biology teacher and senior
volleyball coach Rich Corrie said, “Branson has an incredibly cheerful disposition and always took on whatever role asked of him. His impressive growth, both physically and mentally, would have garnered him our team’s ‘most improved player’ honors if such an award existed. This growth came from his strong work ethic and positive mindset. A popular and admired teammate, he always gave his best on and off the court.”
Despite his taxing extramural workload, Crawford is firmly committed to scholastics.
His grade average has increased from 89% in Grade 10 to 91% in Grade 11 and 95% in the first semester of Grade 12 while carrying a heavy load of university foundational courses in science and math.
Maggie modern languages teacher Pauline Tinka said, “From the outset, Branson has displayed well-honed interpersonal skills, excellent manners and self-confidence. A self-starter, he has always been keen to apply his French in real-life situations, and often asks questions in class about some colourful language that he learned in a gaming chat. Lastly, Branson’s sense of humor is legendary at Maggie, amusing us with his ‘Joke of the Day’ during morning announcements.”
Crawford’s cites weightlifting as his favorite activity outside school. He “loves all it entails, such as the nutrient-rich diet and the strict and painful program needed to maximize benefit.”
With patience and perseverance, he has seen amazing improvements in both his mental and physical health. In the run up to the FIRST competition, each night he went to the PURE gym at 11 p.m. after an intensive coding session to wind down and relax, a strategy he often uses elsewhere in his life.
For leisure, Crawford absolutely loves the challenge of matching wits with friends in Maggie’s Chess Club with the ultimate triumph occurring when he finally beat a teacher after suffering many defeats. He also enjoys hiking with his mom, either along the KVR trail or at Giant’s Head Mountain.
Crawford has been accepted into the computer science program at UBC Okanagan. Upon completing a one-year co-op program at a tech firm to gain career-related experience, he then wishes to obtain an master’s degree in computer science with a minor in French communications, as a prelude to working abroad and fulfilling his desire to experience different cultures.
In short, this young man surely possesses the core character traits — intelligence, self-discipline, grit and empathy — leading to pursuing a rich and rewarding career while inspiring and enriching the lives of those he encounters along the way.