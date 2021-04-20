Two men in their 60s had to be rescued Sunday near Oliver after running into trouble in the great outdoors.
The first incident, just before 3 p.m., involved a 67-year-old Summerland man on a motorcycle who veered off Willowbrook Road and into a field. Thankfully, a witness saw what happened and called for help.
The rider was taken to hospital for treatment. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.
Then, just before 7 p.m., Mounties were called to help a 61-year-old Oliver man whose vehicle had become stuck in snow on the 104 Forest Service Road, approximately 20 kilometres off McKinney Road.
“The male was not adequately dressed for the weather in that location, and with impending darkness, search and rescue was activated,” Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in a press release.
Rescuers accessed the site on an all-terrain vehicle and drove the man to safety.
“They met up with the RCMP member who drove the man home once it was determined that he did not require any medical attention,” added Wrigglesworth.