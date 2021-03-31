Byron Louis has been re-elected chief of the Okanagan Indian Band for a seventh two-year term.
He won 257 of the 676 votes that were cast in the band election. Reynold Bonneau was runner-up in the field
of six candidates, drawing 142 votes.
The band council has 11 members. Five incumbent councillors were re-elected while four were defeated.
The new council consists of Viola Brown, David Marchand, Allan Louis, Sheldon Louis, Ryan Oliverius, Tim Isaac, Rachel Marchand, Daniel Wilson, Rochelle Saddleman, and Joseph Jack.