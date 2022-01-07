Municipal workers in three of the Okanagan’s largest cities have overwhelmingly complied with mandates require them to be double vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to keep their jobs.
Both the City of Penticton and District of West Kelowna set Jan. 4 as the date by which their employees and elected officials had to prove they’d been jabbed or request an accommodation for personal reasons.
According to the City of Penticton, 99% of its active workforce of 331 employees is now in compliance with the policy.
“Over the next few weeks, the city will meet with staff who are not in compliance and review requests for accommodation. Following this phase, staff who are not fully vaccinated or do not have an approved accommodation plan will not be permitted to report to a city facility or worksite,” said Angela Campbell, acting general manger of finance and administration, in a press release.
“Employee and public safety has been a top priority throughout the pandemic and this policy is an additional measure to help ensure city workplaces, staff and the public are as safe as possible. These are extraordinary circumstances and we were very pleased to see the level of compliance with the policy.”
Workers who don’t show proof of vaccination or receive approval for an accommodation could be placed on unpaid leave or face disciplinary action, including dismissal.
West Kelowna got a similar response from its staff this week.
Approximately 98.5% of the district’s 260-member workforce has been double vaccinated or qualified for an accommodation, according to chief administrative officer Paul Gibbs.
The City of Kelowna has an identical compliance rate of 98.5%, according to spokesman Tom Wilson, although that municipality’s mandate for its approximately 1,100 staff went into effect Dec. 13.
The only other Okanagan city with a staff vaccination mandate is Vernon, but the deadline for compliance is Jan. 14.
The local mandates parallel those in place for provincial and federal government employees.